Artists we lost in 2022!

Some artists were so young, while others gifted us with decades of hits. No matter the point of their career, each artist left a legacy with their creativity and talent that will live on for years to come.

1. Christine McVie (July 12, 1943 – Nov. 30, 2022) The Fleetwood Mac co-vocalist and keyboardist died at the age of 79 following a “short illness.”

2. Aaron Carter (Dec. 7, 1987 – Nov. 5, 2022) Carter died in his home at the age of 34 following his struggles with addiction.

Jerry Lee Lewis (S19, 1935 – Oct. 28, 2022) Lewis, best known for his hit “Great Balls of Fire,” passed away at the age of 87 With his seventh wife, Judith Coghlan, by his side.

Coolio (Artis Leon Ivey Jr.) died while visiting a friend’s house in September. According to reports, the 59-year-old rapper collapsed during a trip to the restroom and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Loretta Lynn (April 14, 1932 – Oct. 4, 2022) The “Coal Miner’s Daughter” singer passed at the age of 90 on October 4 surrounded by family at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Her rep has cited “natural causes” as the reason for her passing. The Country community flooded social media with tributes and memories of the legendary artist who paved a way for many women in the industry.

Olivia Newton-John (Sept. 26, 1948 – Aug. 8, 2022) The beloved actress and singer succumbed to a more-than 30-year battle against breast cancer in August at the age of 73. The Grease star received an outpouring of love and tributes online following her death and her legacy lives on through ONJFoundationFund.org.

Naomi Judd (Jan. 11, 1946 – April 30, 2022) One day before she was scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame with her daughter, Wynonna, Judd took her own life at the age of 76. Across their nearly three-decade career, the mother-daughter duo earned 14 #1 songs as a result of their six studio albums.

Meat Loaf (Sept. 27, 1947 – Jan. 20, 2022) GRAMMY-winning singer and The Rocky Horror Picture Show actor, Meat Loaf died surrounded by his family in January at the age of 74. In a statement released by his loved ones, they encouraged fans to “never stop rocking.”

Taylor Hawkins (Feb. 17, 1972 – March 25, 2022) The Foo Fighters’ drummer tragically passed at the age of 50 due to an overdose. His passing came just before the band was scheduled to perform at a festival in Colombia and rocked fans and fellow artists throughout the industry.

Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode (July 8, 1961 – May 2022) Fletch, a co-founding member of the iconic band Depeche Mode passed away at the age of 60. While no cause of death was released immediately following, reports later specified he died in his home of an aortic dissection.