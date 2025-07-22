As If! Clueless Just Turned 30 — And We’re Officially Old

Brace yourself, because Clueless, the most iconic teen movie of all time, just hit the big 3-0.

That’s right — it’s been thirty years since Cher Horowitz taught us how to give a proper makeover, matchmake badly, and say “ugh, as if!” with the power of a thousand scrunchies.

If you suddenly feel ancient, same.

🎀 A Legacy That’s Totally Stylin’

Released in 1995, Clueless has aged like Paul Rudd (aka: not at all).

The slang? Legendary.

The outfits? Timeless.

The pop culture impact? Still going strong.

Whether you’re rewatching it for the 90th time or dressing up as Cher and Dionne for Halloween (stars like Kim Kardashian, North West, Sabrina Carpenter, and Iggy Azalea already have), Clueless continues to live rent-free in our hearts — and closets.

And let’s not forget: the film is technically based on Jane Austen’s Emma, which means watching it counts as literature appreciation. Obviously.

👑 Where Are They Now?

Alicia Silverstone (Cher):

Cher was one of Alicia’s breakout roles — and she nailed it. She went on to star in ‘90s gems like Excess Baggage, Batman & Robin, and Blast from the Past. These days, she’s still acting (hi, Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club) and is a full-time vegan queen and animal rights activist.

Paul Rudd (Josh):

Clueless was his first big screen role, and now he’s basically Hollywood’s eternal nice guy. He’s been in everything from Romeo + Juliet, Anchorman, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Parks and Rec, to, of course, Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Most recently, he teamed up with Jenna Ortega in Death of a Unicorn — and somehow, still looks 29.

Brittany Murphy (Tai):

Before Clueless, Brittany already had TV credits to her name, and after the film, she lit up the big screen in 8 Mile, Just Married, Drop Dead Gorgeous, Girl, Interrupted, and Uptown Girls. She also voiced Luanne in King of the Hill. Sadly, she passed away in 2009 from pneumonia, but her legacy — and sweet, chaotic energy as Tai — lives on.

Clueless turns 30, we’re all emotionally unwell about it, and Cher’s yellow plaid look still slaps. Long live ‘90s fashion, Paul Rudd’s ageless face, and the movie that made the phrase “sporadically” iconic.