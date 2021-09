Ashley Graham is about to have a full house!

The 33-year-old model revealed on Instagram that she’s pregnant with twin boys. She announced the news by sharing a video of when she and her husband, Justin Ervin, found out themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham)



They looked shocked during the sonogram. The couple already shares one boy, 1-year-old