Auditions For Disney’s The Lion King Music Are Now On

You could be a part of this incredible production!

By Dirt/Divas

If you have ever dreamed about a career on Broadway, this is your chance…

Self-tapes are being accepted now for the Mirvish Production of The Lion King! LIVE in-person callbacks are currently scheduled in the new year (February-April 2024).

Elton John Had Written A Song For “The Lion King” Soundtrack!

According to the casting call on the Mirvish website, they are seeking strong male-identifying and female-identifying singers who move very well – late teens – mid-40s.

There are very specific audition notes, read them carefully and good luck!

