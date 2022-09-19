Listen Live

Auston Matthews Thinks The Leafs Needs A New Goal Song!

It's the most wonderful time of the year...for some!

By Kool Mornings

Matthews is the leading goal scorer in the NHL, so as you can imagine that hearing Hall & Oates’ You Make My Dreams (Come True) 60 times in a single season would get annoying. 

WATCH: Justin Beiber’s “Love Letter” to Toronto Maple Leafs

The Hall & Oates song replaced Enforcer by Monster Truck.

New season, new song? 

The Sporting News ranked it as the NHL’s sixth-best goal song in 2020, but the Tampa Bay Times said it had Lightning fans reaching for the “mute button” during last spring’s first-round playoffs.

Matthews agrees that it’s time for a new track!

