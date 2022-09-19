Auston Matthews Thinks The Leafs Needs A New Goal Song!
It's the most wonderful time of the year...for some!
Matthews is the leading goal scorer in the NHL, so as you can imagine that hearing Hall & Oates’ You Make My Dreams (Come True) 60 times in a single season would get annoying.
The Hall & Oates song replaced Enforcer by Monster Truck.
New season, new song?
The Sporting News ranked it as the NHL’s sixth-best goal song in 2020, but the Tampa Bay Times said it had Lightning fans reaching for the “mute button” during last spring’s first-round playoffs.
Matthews agrees that it’s time for a new track!