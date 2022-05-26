Avocado Hack Could Be Harmful To Your Health!

Avocado lovers may want to think twice before attempting the latest viral hack involving the fruit as it has the potential to harbour harmful bacteria, warns the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Buying avocados just for them to turn into a mushy brown mess mere days later is a struggle for many consumers, but a new hack circulating on TikTok claims to have solved that issue with the use of just a bottle of water.

Related: These Straws Are Made From Avocado Seeds…

The hack, described as “magic” by some TikTokers, involves submerging whole avocados in water and storing them in the fridge, keeping the fruit fresh and green for up to a month.





TikTok user @shamamamahealing shared her attempt at the hack to over six million viewers, cutting the avocados after two weeks submerged in a water bottle. The fruit was cut open to reveal a fresh, green shade. Sounds too good to be true? That’s because it is, according to the FDA. Despite seeming to work, the practice could harbour and breed harmful bacteria, including salmonella