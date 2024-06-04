Avril Lavigne Duets with Ex-Husband Deryck Whibley of Sum41 on Stage In Las Vegas!

Our favourite Canadian Sk8er girl is currently on tour promoting the release of her greatest hits album which is coming out on June 21st.

Fans got a surprise on Saturday when Avril brought on her ex for a duet of Sum 41’s “In Too Deep.”

Avril was performing her hits which included “Girlfriend,” and “Complicated,” at MGM Garden Arena…

But Avril proved there is nothing complicated about her relationship with her ex. They are friends!

Their romance dates back over 20 years. They dated for a couple of years before getting hitched after Whibley proposed in 2005. Avril filed for divorce in 2009.

Avril’s next stops on this tour will be overseas in Czechia and Spain. After Europe Avril comes back to Canada for a bunch of shows…

Avril Lavigne with Simple Plan stops in Toronto on August 12th at Scotia Bank Arena…

Avril also has a show at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto on August 16th! Tickets for both shows are on sale now!