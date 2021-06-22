Avril Lavigne Gets Her Star On The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Avril is one of eight musical acts whose names will be added to the famous tourist attraction.

Also receiving stars are Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., Ashanti, DJ Khaled, among others.

Lavigne will join other Canadian music artists on the Hollywood Walk of Fame like Bryan Adams, Michael Bublé, Céline Dion, Shania Twain, David Foster, and Paul Anka.

Lavigne has not yet been inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame.