Avril Lavigne Launches Her First Wine, “Complicated,” with Banshee

Avril Lavigne is adding “winemaker” to her long list of accomplishments! The Canadian pop-punk icon just announced her first official wine: a limited-edition pinot noir called Complicated, created in collaboration with Banshee Wines.

Named after her breakout 2002 hit, Complicated is a small-batch wine that’s described as light and velvety, with bright notes of cherry and raspberry. It’s priced at $30 and will be available exclusively on the Banshee Wines website while supplies last. Fans who make the trip to California can also sip it at the Banshee tasting room.

Avril says the collaboration came naturally after years of enjoying Banshee wines on tour: “As my love for wine has grown over the years, I knew they were the brand I wanted to collaborate with to launch my first official wine.”

The project ties directly into her recent Greatest Hits tour, where the Banshee bar became a backstage staple. “Naming it after one of my greatest hits was really cool, and it stuck for this collab,” Avril explains.

For superfans, there’s also a special add-on: Banshee will release 50 limited “Sip and Spin” kits, which come with a record player and Avril’s debut album Let Go on vinyl to pair with your wine night.

To celebrate, Banshee is also donating $10,000 to She Is the Music, an organization dedicated to creating more opportunities for women in the music industry—another way Avril is using her platform to give back.

And who would Avril most like to share a bottle with? Her dream dinner party includes Dolly Parton, Prince, Post Malone, Yungblud, and Shania Twain. Can you imagine those conversations?

If you want to try it yourself, Complicated is available now—but just like her shows, expect it to sell out fast.