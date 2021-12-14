Avril Lavigne Plans To Turn ‘Sk8er Boi’ Into A Movie

It’s been almost 20 years since Avril gave us ‘Sk8er Boi’ and it looks like the song is being adapted into a movie.

Lavigne co-wrote “Sk8er Boi” with Scott Spock, Lauren Christy and Graham Edwards and it was released as the second single from her debut album Let Go.

Avril explained the song’s inspiration during a podcast appearance.

“You know what it was like in high school, you have all the different groups and cliques, and there’s, like, skaters, preps, jocks – and it’s kind of like missed opportunity at love.”

Lavigne said “Sk8er Boi” remains one of her favourite songs to play live. The song was almost made into a movie in 2003. Here’s hoping this time it happens.