Avril Said YES!

Congrats to Avril and Mod Sun!

By Amy, Kool Celebrities

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun just announced their engagement! What a perfect backdrop for a proposal!

On Instagram Mod Sun wrote:

The day we met I knew you were the one.
Together forever til our days are done.
I had a dream where I proposed in paris.
I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it.
I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes.
You’re too beautiful for my words to describe.
I grabbed your hand + took one last breath…
I said “will you marry me?” + she said “yes”.

I love you Avril ❤️

 

Congratulations, guys!

 

