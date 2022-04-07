Avril Said YES!

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun just announced their engagement! What a perfect backdrop for a proposal!

On Instagram Mod Sun wrote:

The day we met I knew you were the one.

Together forever til our days are done.

I had a dream where I proposed in paris.

I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it.

I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes.

You’re too beautiful for my words to describe.

I grabbed your hand + took one last breath…

I said “will you marry me?” + she said “yes”.

I love you Avril ❤️

Congratulations, guys!