AWESOME OR TOO WEIRD: A MAN GAVE OUT ROTISSERIE CHICKENS TO TRICK-OR-TREATERS?

A lot of people complain about prices at the grocery store, so what would you do if your child’s trick-or-treating loot included PRACTICAL stuff like a dozen eggs or a pack of bacon?

A man in Massachusetts named Michael Marotta handed out Rotisserie Chickens to trick-or-treaters who stopped by his home. He bought the chicken at Market Basket. (Which is a grocery chain in the Northeast.)

At this house, trick-or-treaters could choose between a full-size candy bar or Market Basket rotisserie chicken. https://t.co/fNKqXFgDdq pic.twitter.com/fnvqUiFgfP — Boston.com (@BostonDotCom) November 2, 2023

He said he offered the kids a full rotisserie chicken OR a full-size candy bar, and out of the 20 trick-or-treaters who stopped by, only TWO of them took him up on the chicken.

The man said it was his “lifelong dream” to hand out rotisserie chickens, and posted about it on social media.

He said, “It was a success! I hooked up a few appreciative dads, and a kid in a Ravenclaw robe said ‘no’, typical.”