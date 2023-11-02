How Long Does Halloween Candy Last?

That Halloween haul you just collected shouldn’t last year until Christmas… Candy can go bad!

Many components can cause candy to go bad, mainly the ingredients. Though a majority of candies are safe to store in the pantry to keep them fresh, some chocolates could be fine in the fridge or freezer.

Here’s how long you have to finish up your fun-sized treats.

Chocolate

The lifespan of chocolate is dependent on its type. While chocolate bars are best eaten fresh — and hard to resist — they’re safe to eat and edible for long after the marked date, while chocolate bars are best eaten fresh — and hard to resist — they’re safe to eat and edible for long after the marked date. Dark chocolate lasts longer than milk or white chocolate thanks to the lack of dairy products…

Hard candies

Hard candies such as lollipops, Jolly Ranchers and individually wrapped hard treats pretty much last forever if stored properly. However, the National Confectioners Association suggests keeping them for just one year when stored at room temperature or in cool, dry conditions.

Gummy bears

Gummy candies should last for six months to a year, depending on how it’s stored, according to Candy Club.

Typically gummies should be stored in a cool, dry area. But if you live in a hot and humid climate, refrigerating the candy will keep it from melting, and the shelf life reduced to six to eight months.

Sour candy

Sour candies last up to a year, and storage conditions typically don’t change that time frame. To increase the shelf life, keep it in a sealed, airtight container after opening, Still Tasty suggests.



When do I throw out my candy?

A good rule of thumb of when to toss your candy is if it smells, if it has mould or if it tastes bad. Taking a small bite to test probably won’t make you sick.