The Ontario Dental Association Release Their Halloween Candy Guidelines

The good news is that chocolate is on the ‘friends’ list this year!

According to the ODA, the sugar in plain chocolate dissolves quickly, making it less damaging to teeth. “It doesn’t haunt your mouth for a long time,” the ODA said in a release Tuesday.

Other treats on the ‘friends’ list include:

Nuts: “All kinds of nuts have a lot of nutrients including vitamins and minerals that can keep your teeth strong and prevent cavities.”

Cheese: “Eating cheese leaves a protective film on your teeth that can block sugar from doing damage. It also increases saliva, which washes away the sugar and acid in whatever you eat and drink.”

Caramels, licorice and dried fruit are definite foes, the ODA says because they’re sticky and chewy and cling to teeth, potentially ruining dental worth and contributing to tooth decay. Hard candy, lollipops and jaw-breakers are also terrible for your teeth.

Chips also make the foe list. “Even though they’re not very sugary, chips easily get stuck on and in between your teeth and can cause cavities.”

No surprise here the rebels at ODA advise brushing and flossing about 30 minutes after eating all your kid’s candy.

