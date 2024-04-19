AXE BODY SPRAY PREVENTS SHEEP FROM FIGHTING

If it turns out this works on humans, the makers of Axe Body Spray might be preventing a LOT of drunken brawls.

“The Wall Street Journal” just did a big write-up on how farmers have started using Axe Body Spray to prevent male sheep from fighting. (???)

Someone realized the smell is so strong, it masks the rams’ natural pheromones. It’s a trick that’s been filtering through the sheepherding community for several years.

A specific scent called Axe Africa is supposed to work best. (Wikipedia says it’s also marketed under the name Axe Kilo.)

So if your sheep can’t get along, or other guys constantly want to FIGHT you at the club, maybe buy a can.