Sheep Binge on 600 Pounds of Pot

They’ve been very bah bah bad

A flock of sheep near Almyros in Thessaly, Greece broke into a greenhouse and devoured 600 pounds of medical cannabis…

According to reports, the sheep sought shelter from flooding after the aftermath of Storm Daniel…

The storm hit parts of the central and eastern Mediterranean, leading to extreme flooding in Libya, Turney, Bulgaria, and Greece, according to the World Meteorological Organization. 

Tackling The Greenhouse Gas Issue In New Zealand Means Taxing Sheep Burps!

In spite of the floodwaters, the sheep appeared to have found greener pastures. Although, the sheep were unable to pull the wool over their Shepard’s eyes. The Shepard said that after consuming Mary Jane, his sheep started exhibiting jumping higher than goats…

