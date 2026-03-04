B.C. Springs Forward… and Never Falls Back Again

When clocks “spring forward” this Sunday, British Columbia says it will be the last time they ever do it.

The province has announced it’s switching to permanent Daylight Saving Time, meaning once the clocks move ahead on March 8, they will not fall back in November.

In other words, B.C. is officially breaking up with the twice-a-year clock chaos.

A Quick Geography Refresher

If Canadian geography isn’t your strong suit, British Columbia is the province on the West Coast, home to cities like Vancouver and Victoria. It borders Washington State and stretches all the way north toward Alaska.

And this isn’t some tiny experiment. B.C. is Canada’s third-largest province, with about one in seven Canadians living there.

So when they say they’re done with the time change, that’s a pretty big chunk of the country collectively saying, “Yeah… we’re over it.”

They’re Not the First

The Yukon made the switch to permanent Daylight Saving Time back in 2020.

But Yukon has a much smaller population, so the impact was mostly felt by people, moose, and the occasional confused snowmobile.

British Columbia doing it is a much bigger deal.

Will the Rest of Canada Follow?

That’s the big question.

A lot of people have argued for years that the time change is outdated. It messes with sleep schedules, throws off routines, and guarantees at least one microwave clock in your house will be wrong until June.

But for now, most of Canada still does the traditional spring forward / fall back dance.

So this Sunday, most of us will still be squinting at the clock, wondering why we’re suddenly exhausted and late for everything.

Meanwhile in B.C., they’ll be enjoying their last-ever time change and probably bragging about it for the next decade.