Babybel Is Changing Its Iconic Red Packaging (Yes, That One)

Big news for lunch boxes everywhere: Babybel is giving its famous red wrapper a makeover.

The beloved snack cheese brand, known for its small wheels of Edam, cheddar, and Gouda, has announced it’s moving away from its traditional plastic-style wrapping and transitioning to recyclable paper packaging.

The change comes courtesy of parent company Bel Group, which is on a mission to make Babybel a little kinder to the planet.

The rollout has already started in the UK, and the new packaging is expected to arrive in the United States, Canada, and parts of northern Europe sometime in 2026. So yes, Canadian parents, prepare yourselves. The red wax era is evolving.

This update is part of Babybel’s bigger goal to ensure all of its packaging can be recycled or composted at home by 2030. Ambitious? Absolutely. Appreciated? Also yes.

RELATED: The Latest Protein Hack? Snacking on a Wedge of Parmesan Cheese (Yes, Really)

If this feels sudden, it’s actually been years in the making. Babybel first introduced a bio-based, home-compostable wrapper back in 2020.

Since then, the brand has been quietly researching, testing, and tinkering to make sure the cheese stays just as fresh, snackable, and peelable as ever… without the extra environmental guilt.

Bottom line: the cheese isn’t changing, your childhood memories are safe, and lunch boxes everywhere are about to get a little greener. Just don’t panic when the wrapper feels different. It’s still Babybel.