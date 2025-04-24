The Latest Protein Hack? Snacking on a Wedge of Parmesan Cheese (Yes, Really)

Move over, protein bars, it’s time to swap your snacks for a solid block of cheese.

TikTok’s newest protein obsession isn’t a shake or a trendy powder blend. Nope, people are now biting straight into wedges of parmesan cheese like it’s a granola bar. (We’re serious. There’s video evidence. Multiple videos, actually.)

Parmesan Reggiano is technically a high-protein food, with over 10 grams of protein per ounce, so we get where the hype is coming from. Plus, it feels fancy and unbothered, like you're just casually living your best European life in a Honda Civic.

One viral post even shows a woman in her car peeling back the wrapper and going full cavewoman on a wedge of parm, captioned: “I’m over protein bars. Switching to full blocks of parmesan.” Iconic? Maybe. Questionable? Also yes.

But Should You Actually Do It?

According to health experts, parmesan is a legit protein source, but it’s not exactly a green light for unlimited snacking. It’s high in fat and sodium, which means it’s better in moderation, not your new go-to road trip snack.

If you’re going to hop on this trend, the pros recommend pairing parmesan with fibre-rich foods (think: veggies, fruit, whole grains) to balance things out and avoid the dreaded salt overload.

RELATED: Start Your Year Right: The Top 5 Healthiest Diets to Try in 2025

So, while a little parmesan moment could be your protein pick-me-up, maybe don’t go full cheesehead every day.

Verdict: Slay… in moderation. 🧀