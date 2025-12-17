Backed Up? Science Has Entered the Chat

And Yes, It’s a Holiday Problem

Let’s talk about the least magical part of the holidays: being painfully, frustratingly backed up.

Between the cookies, the cheese boards, the heavy meals, and that one more glass of eggnog you absolutely didn’t need, it’s peak season for constipation. Christmas baking has almost zero fibre, and alcohol loves to dehydrate you like it’s part of its job description.

The result? You, staring at your phone in the bathroom, wondering how things went so wrong.

Good news: science has opinions.

Researchers at King’s College in London studied which foods actually help get things moving again, and they landed on three clear winners. One is obvious. The other two might surprise you.

1. Prunes

The OG of Getting Things Done

Yes, yes. Everyone knew this was coming.

Prunes are packed with fibre, but their real superpower is sorbitol, a natural compound also used in some over-the-counter laxatives. It gently pulls water into your digestive system and nudges things along.

According to the research, eight to ten prunes a day can help restart the system.

Is it glamorous? No.

Is it effective? Extremely.

2. Kiwi

Small Fruit, Big Energy

This one surprises people.

Kiwi contains a specific enzyme that helps break down proteins and improve digestion. Translation: it tells your gut to stop being dramatic and get back to work.

Eating two to three kiwis a day for about a month has been shown to help keep people regular.

Plus, it feels way more sophisticated than saying, “I’m eating prunes because I can’t poop.”

3. Rye Bread

The Bread That Actually Has Your Back

If you’re going to eat bread anyway, rye is the MVP.

Studies found rye bread can improve bowel movements better than white bread and, in some cases, even works better than laxatives.

It’s higher in fibre, more filling, and gives you the illusion you’re making a healthy choice… which is nice when you’re also eating leftover pie.

Honourable Mention: Coffee ☕

Because Obviously

Coffee stimulates the muscles in your colon, which is why it sometimes works almost too well.

But moderation matters. Too much coffee can dehydrate you and make the problem worse.

Two cups a day, max, and make sure you’re drinking water too. Balance, baby.

The Takeaway

If the holidays have left you feeling festive but immobile, you’re not alone. It’s incredibly common, very normal, and thankfully fixable.

Add some prunes, kiwi, rye bread, and reasonable coffee into the mix, drink your water, and trust the process.

Your digestive system has been through a lot this season.

Be kind to it. 🎄🚽