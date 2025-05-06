The Pretty Pink Fruit That’ll Boost Your Immune System and Help You Poop

Looking for a new snack that checks all the boxes — healthy, tasty, and just weird enough to be interesting? Meet your new fruity bestie: dragon fruit.

With hot pink skin, green spiky bits, and an inside that looks like cookies 'n cream had a tropical vacation, this fruit is the Lisa Frank (popular artist from the 80s & 90s) of the produce aisle.

It might look like it belongs in a sci-fi flick, but it’s the real deal — and your immune system is about to thank you.

Taste-wise, dragon fruit (also called pitaya) is like if a kiwi and a pear had a chill baby. It’s mildly sweet, super refreshing, and has a satisfying crunch — no wonder it’s quietly becoming a go-to wellness snack.

But here’s where it gets awe-inspiring: this low-calorie tropical gem is packed with vitamin C, antioxidants, and fibre — a trio that’ll help you fight off colds and keep things moving in the bathroom department. Yep, dragon fruit is a gut-friendly, poop-positive hero.

Just one cup gives you about 7 grams of fibre — almost a third of your daily recommended intake. Translation? It’ll help keep your digestive system humming along, without any of those “Why did I eat that burrito?” regrets.

It also serves up magnesium and iron, which are crucial for energy, mood, and supporting your immune system when life gets hectic (read: always). And thanks to a solid dose of prebiotics, it feeds the good bacteria in your gut, helping your body build a stronger defence system — kind of like giving your immune system a pep talk.

Bonus points: Dragon fruit is low in sugar, high in hydration, and has been linked to perks like glowing skin, better heart health, and more consistent energy. All that, and it still feels like a treat? We love a multitasking queen.

Originally from Mexico and Central America, dragon fruit is now grown in tropical spots around the world, including parts of Asia, and its peak season runs from spring through summer.

You can slice it up and eat it as-is, or toss it into a smoothie or sorbet when you’re feeling a little fancy.

So, the next time you’re cruising the produce section wondering what’s new, grab yourself a dragon fruit. It’s the snack you didn’t know you needed — cute, nutritious, and just a little bit magical.