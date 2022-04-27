Bad Bunny Marking Marvel History As First Live Action Latino Lead!

This is the first time a Latin superhero headlines a Marvel film!

Here’s the back story on El Muerto…Based on a comic book, El Muerto comes from the Spider-Man universe. Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez, known as El Muerto, is a super-powered wrestler. The character receives his superhuman strength from his mask, which is passed down by ancestry.

Recently, Bad Bunny made an appearance at WWE’s WrestleMania and the Royal Rumble.

El Muerto is scheduled to be released on Jan. 12, 2024.