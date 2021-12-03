The Most Streamed Artists Of Spotify For 2021

Two names dominated this year in music streaming: Bad Bunny and Olivia Rodrigo.

For the second year in a row, Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny was the most streamed artist, according to Spotify’s 2021 Wrapped.

With more than 9.1 billion streams this year, Bad Bunny beat out Taylor Swift, who came in at No. 2, followed by BTS, Drake and Justin Bieber, respectively.

Shout out to Olivia Rodrigo who’s smash hit ‘Drivers Licence’ was the most streamed song in the world!

The song was streamed over 1.1 billion times, with Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” coming in second.

Here’s more of what the world listened to, according to Spotify’s “2021 Wrapped.”

Related: Olivia Rodrigo Drops Debut Album…

Most Streamed Artists Globally

Bad Bunny

Taylor Swift

BTS

Drake

Justin Bieber

Most Streamed Songs Globally

“drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X

“STAY” (with Justin Bieber) by The Kid LAROI

“good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Levitating” (feat. DaBaby) by Dua Lipa

Most Streamed Albums Globally

SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo

“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa

“Justice,” Justin Bieber

“=,” Ed Sheeran

“Planet Her,” Doja Cat