Well, here's some news that might make you rethink the whole “till death do us part” thing!

A new study suggests that chronic loneliness could increase your risk of developing dementia by 38%.

And here's the surprising part…

You can be married and STILL be lonely!

Researchers in France followed thousands of adults aged 65 and older over eight years.

They found that people who experienced ongoing loneliness had a 38% higher risk of developing dementia compared to those who never felt lonely.

And nearly 30% of those who were chronically lonely actually lived with a spouse or family member!

So apparently, having someone sitting beside you on the couch doesn't necessarily mean you're emotionally connected.

Which explains why some married couples haven't had a meaningful conversation since 2008, but still argue every night about the thermostat!

Now, researchers have also found that feeling lonely occasionally wasn't significantly linked to dementia risk.

And it's important to remember that this study found an association, not proof that loneliness causes dementia.

The big takeaway?

It's not necessarily about being married or single. It's about having meaningful relationships and feeling supported.

Because there's a BIG difference between being alone and feeling lonely.

RELATED: Loneliness Is As Bad For Your Health As Smoking 15 Cigarettes A Day

And let's be honest…

Sometimes being single means having the whole bed, complete control of the remote and nobody asking what's for dinner!

That's not loneliness. That's PEACE! 😂