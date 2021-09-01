Bad News If You Love Gatorade!

There is a new shortage to worry about, especially if your kid requires this beverage for game time!

This new shortage may leave you dehydrated!

According to reports, there is a supply chain issue and shortage that could keep Gatorade from store shelves for the near future.

The summer of 2021 was a hot one! And we drank a lot of Gatorade! As a matter of fact, experts and meteorologists have told us that August 2021 is officially the hottest August of all time!

Apparently many people who felt the heat also wanted a drink of Gatorade to re-hydrate. And as a result of the demand, and a supply chain, and product shortage, Gatorade now may be in a limited supply the next time you go to a grocery or convenience store.