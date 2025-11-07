🎁 The Bags of Love Campaign is Back! 💖Help bring joy and comfort to homebound seniors in Simcoe County this holiday season. 🌟

Senior Wish Association is once again asking our community to come together and fill “Bags of Love” with small gifts and big hearts — for the 950+ local seniors hoping to be “adopted” this year. 🧣🧤🫶

You can help by adopting a senior, sponsoring a care home, or donating thoughtful items like socks, lotion, tea, treats, and more. Every act of kindness reminds a senior that they are not forgotten. 💌

📞 For details or to get involved, contact Tracey at tracey.lasalle1@gmail.com or visit aseniorwish.com.

Let’s make sure every senior feels remembered this holiday season. ❤️

Senior Wish Association is a non-profit charity that seeks to honour our seniors by granting their wishes and organizing special events to show them that younger generations have not forgotten them and their contributions throughout their lives.

Please bring warmth and joy to isolated and lonely seniors in Simcoe County. The association is looking for individuals, families, businesses, and community groups to help by:

Adopting a senior

Sponsoring a retirement or long-term care home

* Helping with deliveries

Every act of kindness makes a difference.

Please help fill a bag of love with items that include

Tooth paste

Lotions

Tissues

Candy

Socks

Playing Cards

Calendar

Hats/gloves/scarf

Books/Magazines

NotePads

Specialty Teas

Drop off Options:

Located at 112 Dunlop St E...



