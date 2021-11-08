Balaclavas Are On Trend!

The head-warmer of choice this season is the balaclava, ski mask, or knitted hood – anything that covers the majority of your face, basically.

Many are crediting Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala outfit as the cause for the rise in popularity of the balaclava, but experts say we’ve been edging towards this trend for a while.

We may have started wearing masks for Covid protection reasons, but the warmth they gave us in the colder months was definitely appreciated.

Pair that with a cozy hat and you’ve got the balaclava.