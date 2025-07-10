Barbie Gets Real: New Doll Features Type 1 Diabetes Gear

Barbie’s latest makeover isn’t just fashionable — it’s meaningful. Mattel has launched the very first Barbie doll with Type 1 diabetes, complete with a continuous glucose monitor and a pink insulin pump.

“This new Barbie is a big step forward in representing kids living with medical conditions,” said Krista Berger, senior VP of Barbie and head of global dolls at Mattel. “We want all children to see themselves in the stories they create and the dolls they play with.”

To get the details just right, Mattel teamed up with Breakthrough T1D, a leading global organization focused on Type 1 diabetes research and advocacy. The result? A Barbie that reflects what it’s like to manage Type 1 diabetes.

On her arm, she wears a glucose monitor secured with a heart-shaped patch — in pink, of course. Her phone even displays a CGM (continuous glucose monitor) app, just like the real-life versions used to track blood sugar around the clock. She’s also equipped with an insulin pump clipped to her waistband, which delivers insulin as needed.

Even her outfit has meaning: a blue polka-dot top and skirt — a nod to the international colour and symbol for diabetes awareness. And yes, Barbie still carries a purse, perfect for storing diabetes supplies or an emergency snack.

Type 1 diabetes is a lifelong autoimmune condition where the body stops producing insulin, the hormone that helps turn sugar into energy. People living with T1D rely on insulin therapy to manage their blood sugar levels.

Here in Canada, around 300,000 people are living with Type 1 diabetes, and that number is growing by roughly 4.4% each year.

With this new doll, Mattel is showing kids with T1D that they’re seen, represented, and — as always — stylish.