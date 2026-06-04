Marilyn Monroe's Bra Is Heading to Auction and the Bidding Is Already Wild

Some people collect hockey cards. Others collect vintage vinyl.

And apparently, some peplMonroe's bra.

A piece of lingerie once owned by the Hollywood icon is heading to auction this week, and the bidding has already gone far beyond expectations.

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The 1950s-era bra opened with a starting bid of just $25. It didn't stay there for long.

After a flurry of interest from collectors, the price quickly climbed past $5,000, already blowing past the auction house's original estimate of $1,000 to $2,000. Experts believe that's just the beginning.

The item is part of a major Marilyn Monroe collection being sold through Julien's Auctions as part of its "100 Years of Marilyn" event, celebrating what would have been the screen legend's 100th birthday.

Some Other Surprising Items Up for Grabs

The bra isn't the only item attracting attention.

Collectors are also bidding on the gates from Monroe's Brentwood home, where she spent her final days in 1962. The wooden gates remained at the property for decades and are considered an important piece of Hollywood history.

Meanwhile, one of Monroe's lipsticks has already attracted bids of around $7,000, with experts expecting the final sale price to climb even higher.

The Ultimate Celebrity Collectible?

Celebrity memorabilia has always been big business, but Monroe remains in a league of her own more than 60 years after her death.

Whether it's movie costumes, personal belongings, or even makeup, collectors continue to pay huge amounts to own a small piece of Hollywood history.

Still, it's hard not to wonder what future auctions might look like. Imagine explaining to your grandchildren that you spent $20,000 on a bra from the 1950s.

Then again, people spend that much on NFTs, so maybe this actually makes more sense.