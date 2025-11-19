Gordon Lightfoot Memorabilia Set to Be Auctioned — A Rare Chance to Own a Piece of Canadian Music History 🇨🇦🎸
Fans of Gordon Lightfoot are about to get an unprecedented look into the life of one of Canada’s greatest musical storytellers — and maybe even take home a piece of his legacy.
A.H. Wilkens Auctions & Appraisals has announced a special auction featuring items from Lightfoot’s personal estate, offering collectors, music lovers, and historians a chance to connect directly with the legendary singer-songwriter’s remarkable career.
🎶 What’s Up for Auction?
The sale includes an impressive range of Lightfoot treasures, such as:
- Personal belongings from various eras of his life
- Stage-worn clothing from tours and performances
- Handwritten set lists
- Awards and honours
- Instruments, including guitars used by Lightfoot and long-time bandmate Terry Clements
- Rare photos featuring Lightfoot, his band, fellow artists, and notable public figures
It’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity to own something from a man whose music shaped generations — from If You Could Read My Mind to The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.
🇨🇦 A Legacy That Lives On
Gordon Lightfoot isn’t just a Canadian icon — he’s a global folk-rock legend. His influence has stretched far beyond home, inspiring songwriters around the world. This auction is both a tribute and a time capsule, showcasing the artistry and life of a musician who helped define the Canadian sound.
🏛️ When & Where
The Estate of Gordon Lightfoot Auction will take place:
📅 Wednesday, Nov. 26
📍 A.H. Wilkens’s Toronto gallery
Worldwide online bidding will be available through LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable, making it accessible for fans everywhere.
Public previews are scheduled for:
📅 Nov. 23, 24, and 25
🕐 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
If you’re a long-time fan or simply appreciate Canadian music history, this is a rare moment to celebrate a legend — and maybe even bring home a piece of it.
