Gordon Lightfoot Memorabilia Set to Be Auctioned — A Rare Chance to Own a Piece of Canadian Music History 🇨🇦🎸

Music | What's Trending
Published November 19, 2025
By Charlie

Fans of Gordon Lightfoot are about to get an unprecedented look into the life of one of Canada’s greatest musical storytellers — and maybe even take home a piece of his legacy.

A.H. Wilkens Auctions & Appraisals has announced a special auction featuring items from Lightfoot’s personal estate, offering collectors, music lovers, and historians a chance to connect directly with the legendary singer-songwriter’s remarkable career.

🎶 What’s Up for Auction?

The sale includes an impressive range of Lightfoot treasures, such as:

  • Personal belongings from various eras of his life
  • Stage-worn clothing from tours and performances
  • Handwritten set lists
  • Awards and honours
  • Instruments, including guitars used by Lightfoot and long-time bandmate Terry Clements
  • Rare photos featuring Lightfoot, his band, fellow artists, and notable public figures

It’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity to own something from a man whose music shaped generations — from If You Could Read My Mind to The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.

🇨🇦 A Legacy That Lives On

Gordon Lightfoot isn’t just a Canadian icon — he’s a global folk-rock legend. His influence has stretched far beyond home, inspiring songwriters around the world. This auction is both a tribute and a time capsule, showcasing the artistry and life of a musician who helped define the Canadian sound.

RELATED: Orillia's Gordon Lightfoot Dies At Age 84

🏛️ When & Where

The Estate of Gordon Lightfoot Auction will take place:
📅 Wednesday, Nov. 26
📍 A.H. Wilkens’s Toronto gallery

Worldwide online bidding will be available through LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable, making it accessible for fans everywhere.

Public previews are scheduled for:
📅 Nov. 23, 24, and 25
🕐 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If you’re a long-time fan or simply appreciate Canadian music history, this is a rare moment to celebrate a legend — and maybe even bring home a piece of it.

