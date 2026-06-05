Big Brother Canada Is Coming Back With a New Host

Attention reality TV fans: Big Brother Canada is officially making a comeback.

Bell Media has announced that the popular competition series is returning and will begin production in Montréal in the spring of 2027.

The revival will also feature a new face in the host's chair. Andrea Bain, best known as one of the co-hosts of The Social, has been tapped to lead the next chapter of the franchise.

For longtime fans, the news marks a major change. Arisa Cox hosted the first 12 seasons of Big Brother Canada and became one of the most recognizable faces in Canadian reality television.

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While details about the new season are still under wraps, the return of the series is already generating plenty of excitement among viewers who have been waiting for more alliances, blindsides, secret deals, and dramatic diary room confessions.

So get ready, Canada. The strategy, backstabbing, and awkward houseguest showmances are about to make a comeback.

Because if there's one thing reality TV has taught us, it's that locking strangers in a house together and filming everything somehow never gets old.