Barbie Is Celebrating the World’s Most Decorated Female Athletes!

Dolls including tennis star Venus Williams and Canadian soccer icon Christine Sinclair.

The nine dolls are part of the brand’s ongoing celebration of Barbie’s 65th anniversary.

In a statement, Mattel says: “Barbie is thrilled to continue the brand’s 65th-anniversary celebration by recognizing the impact of sports in fostering self-confidence, ambition, and empowerment among the next generation.”

“By shining a light on these inspirational athletes and their stories, we hope to champion the belief that every young girl deserves the opportunity to pursue her passions and turn her dreams into reality.”

The dolls are one of a kind and are not available for purchase…

Other athletes being honoured with Barbie dolls in their likeness are Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade, Mexican gymnast Alexa Moreno, Australian soccer player Mary Fowler, French boxer Estelle Mossely, Italian swimmer Federica Pellegrini, Spanish para triathlete Susana Rodriguez and Polish track and field sprinter Ewa Swoboda. In April, celebrated as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the toy brand honoured U.S. figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi.