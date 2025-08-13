Heat warning in effect click here for details
Barbie Hits the Ice — With a Double-Double in Hand

Lifestyle | Food
Published August 13, 2025
By Charlie

In a crossover we didn’t know we needed but now absolutely must have, Barbie is trading in her stilettos for skates and teaming up with two icons of Canadiana: Tim Hortons and the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL). That’s right — Barbie’s going full puck bunny, and we’re here for it.

Starting August 11, two brand-new PWHL Barbie dolls will be hitting shelves at select Tim Hortons across Canada and online at TimShop.ca and the PWHL store.

Each doll is decked out in a PWHL x Timmies hockey sweater, helmet, stick, and skates. Honestly, Barbie’s slapshot might now be as iconic as her Dreamhouse.

The line is inspired by real-life women’s sports legends — like Canadian soccer superstar Christine Sinclair — and aims to celebrate female athletes with as much flair as Barbie’s ever-changing career path (pilot, vet, astronaut… PWHL forward? Sure!).

RELATED: Barbie Celebrates Female Friendship with 8 New Dolls for International Women’s Day

The dolls retail for $34.99 CAD (about $25.45 USD for our American pals), and $5 from every purchase goes to The Grindstone Award Foundation.

That’s a Canadian charity helping young female hockey players under 19 with the cost of playing the game. Because Barbie’s not just rocking a ponytail — she’s helping girls power their slapshots, too.

Barbie’s been a proud partner of the PWHL since day one, and now she’s officially lacing up. Someone cue The Hockey Song by Stompin’ Tom.

