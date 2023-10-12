Ken and Barbie are together again!

Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will team up on the big screen again, but this time for the Oceans 11 prequel.

Plot details are being held close to the chest, but the heist film is expected to take place in 1960s Europe.

In an interview with Games Radar+, producer Josey McNamara they are said beyond a few details, they have to remain mum.

“I can’t really say much, but I think we’re just trying to do right by the franchise. I’m excited for people to experience it when it’s ready.”

He added he’s excited Robbie and Gosling are reuniting for the film.

“They’re wonderful together. The more projects we can have them do would be amazing.”

via GIPHY