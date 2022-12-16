“Barbie” Teaser Trailer Is Here!
After being first announced in 2019, the first teaser-trailer for "Barbie" has finally arrived! Soon we'll seen Ken and Barbie in theaters.
“Barbie” is one of the most anticipated films of the year… and the wait is almost finally over!
The details of the plot haven’t been released, but it will follow Barbie and Ken in the real world.
The cast is STACKED, talking Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, among many others!
“Barbie” is directed by Greta Gerwig, and was first announced back in 2019.
“Barbie” premiers in theatres on July 21, 2023, and you can check out the full teaser trailer below: