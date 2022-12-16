“Barbie” Teaser Trailer Is Here!

“Barbie” is one of the most anticipated films of the year… and the wait is almost finally over!

The details of the plot haven’t been released, but it will follow Barbie and Ken in the real world.

Margot Robbie as Barbie. pic.twitter.com/DK5jaokG7i — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 16, 2022

The cast is STACKED, talking Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, among many others!

First poster for #BarbieTheMovie, in theaters July 21, 2023. pic.twitter.com/BvIB0U7ht7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 16, 2022

“Barbie” is directed by Greta Gerwig, and was first announced back in 2019.

“Barbie” premiers in theatres on July 21, 2023, and you can check out the full teaser trailer below: