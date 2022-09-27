Barenaked Ladies Announce Canadian Holiday Tour!
The 14-date run of shows will begin in Vancouver on Dec. 1
The Barenaked Ladies will be spreading some Christmas joy with a series of holiday concerts starting in December!
The 14-date run of singalong shows will feature the band playing selections from their Barenaked for the Holidays album and “a few other chestnuts and surprises,” starting in Vancouver on Dec. 1.
Additional stops include Edmonton on Dec. 5, Calgary on Dec. 7, Regina on Dec. 9 and Winnipeg on Dec. 12.
Other days include Thunder Bay, Ont., on Dec. 13, Ottawa on Dec. 17, Hamilton, Ont., on Dec.18 and a final show in Toronto on Dec. 22.
Tickets go on sale for most dates starting on Thursday.