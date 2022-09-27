Barenaked Ladies Announce Canadian Holiday Tour!

The Barenaked Ladies will be spreading some Christmas joy with a series of holiday concerts starting in December!

The 14-date run of singalong shows will feature the band playing selections from their Barenaked for the Holidays album and “a few other chestnuts and surprises,” starting in Vancouver on Dec. 1.

JUST ANNOUNCED: BNL bring their Hometown Holidays Tour across Canada this December. Tickets on sale this Thursday at 10am local! VIP on-sale Tuesday at 10am local, exclusively on Bytes! pic.twitter.com/Qz212wRodR — Barenaked Ladies (@barenakedladies) September 26, 2022

Additional stops include Edmonton on Dec. 5, Calgary on Dec. 7, Regina on Dec. 9 and Winnipeg on Dec. 12.

Other days include Thunder Bay, Ont., on Dec. 13, Ottawa on Dec. 17, Hamilton, Ont., on Dec.18 and a final show in Toronto on Dec. 22.

Tickets go on sale for most dates starting on Thursday.