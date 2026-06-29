Barrie Is Throwing a Bigger Canada Day Party This Year! 🇨🇦

If your Canada Day plans involve celebrating with family, food and fireworks, Barrie has you covered.

The City is expanding its annual Canada Day celebrations with the return of Canada Day On the Move, bringing free family fun to neighbourhood parks before the main festivities kick off at Centennial Park.

The travelling celebrations will make two stops on Wednesday, July 1:

Lampman Lane Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

from Painswick Park from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Both locations will feature free entertainment including Speaking of Wildlife's animal education show, face painting, buskers, live music, inflatables, games and plenty of activities for kids.

Meanwhile, the main celebration at Centennial Park gets underway at noon with a Food Truck Festival, live entertainment and the always-popular Ultimutts Animal Actors Show.

Families can also check out the Moonwalk Entertainment Family Zone, which offers inflatables, games, face painting and other attractions.

Downtown, Open Air Dunlop returns to Meridian Place with live entertainment, local vendors and activities throughout the afternoon and evening. Dunlop Street will be closed to traffic between Maple Avenue and Mulcaster Street so visitors can stroll, shop and celebrate.

The night wraps up with Barrie's Canada Day fireworks at approximately 10 p.m. The display can be seen from several spots along the waterfront, although Heritage Park will be closed during the show for safety. If Mother Nature doesn't cooperate, the fireworks will move to Friday, July 3.

If you're taking transit, Barrie Transit will run on a Sunday schedule, with extra late departures from the Downtown Hub and Allandale Transit Terminal shortly after the fireworks.

Just a heads-up if you're driving: the Chase McEachern Way parking lot and the south Centennial Beach parking lot will both be closed for the festivities.

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So grab your lawn chair, throw on your favourite red-and-white outfit and get ready for a full day of celebrating Canada... with enough food trucks to make your diet quietly file a complaint.