Barrie Company Creates Masks for the Bearded Man

‘Always Bearded‘ out of Barrie was founded by Sven Hansen in 2014 specifically to provide an award winning line of grooming and care products for beards.

Their latest breakthrough for beards has been receiving a lot of attention.

Introducing, The Beard Tarp…

Masks are generally all the same in coverage of the face, from just above the nose to the chin. For a guy with a beard this just isn’t enough. The Beard Tarp extends to provide extra added beard coverage.

They’re available in multiple colours.

Orders for The Beard Tarp are flying off the shelves quick, congratulations to the Always Bearded team in Barrie!

Shop local.