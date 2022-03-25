BARRIE FILM FESTIVAL IS BACK!
IT'S GREAT TO BE ALL BACK TOGETHER AT THE THEATRE FOR "REEL STORIES"!
Good to get back out and enjoy the Barrie Film Festival‘s “Reel Stories”, which is showing at Galaxy Cinemas in the south end. Took in Julia last night. Great documentary on iconic chef Julia Child. Check out the list of amazing stories playing all weekend! Get ready to grab your popcorn and enjoy some fantastic entertainment. You can grab your tickets here: Barrie Film Festival
