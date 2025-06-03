Barrie Prepares to Welcome Wildfire Evacuees from Northern Ontario

As wildfires continue to burn across northwestern Ontario, the City of Barrie is stepping up to provide support for evacuees fleeing the flames.

Roughly 400 residents from Webequie First Nation are being evacuated in Phase 1 efforts, which prioritize elders, children, and those with medical needs. According to Barrie Fire Chief Eric MacFadden, evacuees could begin arriving as early as this week.

Fires Continue to Spread in the North

At last check, there were 16 active wildfires in the Northwest Region, including two new blazes near Thunder Bay and Nipigon. The Northeast Region is also battling three wildland fires, including a new one near Sudbury. The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) says one of those is now considered contained.

Where Will Evacuees Stay?

Those arriving in Barrie will be accommodated in Simcoe County by ISN Maskwa, an Indigenous-led community support group that specializes in emergency response and cultural care.

The situation remains fluid, and officials are continuing to monitor wildfire activity closely as they prepare to offer more support if needed.