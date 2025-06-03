Listen Live

Barrie Prepares to Welcome Wildfire Evacuees from Northern Ontario

Lifestyle | Local
Published June 3, 2025
By Charlie

As wildfires continue to burn across northwestern Ontario, the City of Barrie is stepping up to provide support for evacuees fleeing the flames.

Roughly 400 residents from Webequie First Nation are being evacuated in Phase 1 efforts, which prioritize elders, children, and those with medical needs. According to Barrie Fire Chief Eric MacFadden, evacuees could begin arriving as early as this week.

Fires Continue to Spread in the North

At last check, there were 16 active wildfires in the Northwest Region, including two new blazes near Thunder Bay and Nipigon. The Northeast Region is also battling three wildland fires, including a new one near Sudbury. The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) says one of those is now considered contained.

Where Will Evacuees Stay?

Those arriving in Barrie will be accommodated in Simcoe County by ISN Maskwa, an Indigenous-led community support group that specializes in emergency response and cultural care.

The situation remains fluid, and officials are continuing to monitor wildfire activity closely as they prepare to offer more support if needed.

What do you think of this article?
+1
2
+1
1
+1
0
+1
0
+1
1
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close