Your Bathroom Visits Have a Time Limit... According to Doctors

Some people treat the bathroom like it's a pit stop. Others treat it like it's a cottage weekend complete with scrolling, snacks... okay, hopefully not snacks.

But if you're spending half an episode of your favourite show on the toilet, doctors say it might be time to wrap things up.

According to gastrointestinal specialists, a healthy trip to the bathroom should take five minutes or less. Yep, that's the goal. Not enough time to catch up on emails, finish Wordle, or accidentally watch 17 cat videos.

Doctors say lingering on the throne for too long isn't just a harmless habit. Extended toilet sessions can contribute to health issues like hemorrhoids and increased pressure on the rectum. It can also be a sign that something isn't quite right with your digestive system.

Their advice is surprisingly simple: if nothing's happening after about five minutes, call it quits.

Seriously.

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Stand up, leave the bathroom, go about your day, and wait until your body gives you the signal again. When nature rings a second time, your return trip will hopefully be quick, efficient, and... productive.

Think of it as the drive-thru of bodily functions, not an all-inclusive resort.

So maybe it's time to stop bringing your phone into the bathroom. That five-minute "quick break" has somehow become long enough to watch an entire YouTube documentary and argue with strangers in the comments.