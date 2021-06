For some reason, watermelon pizza is now ‘a thing.’ The recipe is blowing up on TikTok.

It involves frying both sides of a round slice of watermelon – rind intact – then smothering with BBQ sauce, cheese and pepperoni before sticking it under a broiler for a few minutes.





Sure, it might sound gross, but it’s probably not as bad as the watermelon and mustard trend from earlier this year.