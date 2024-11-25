Beans Are Back: Why Nutrition Experts Are Cheering

With the rising cost of meat, more people are turning to beans as a budget-friendly and nutritious alternative. From viral bean salad recipes to a bean museum in New Orleans and even a bean-of-the-month club with a waitlist, this humble legume is finally getting its moment in the spotlight.

The Many Benefits of the “Musical Fruit”

Beans aren’t just affordable—they’re also a nutritional powerhouse. High in fibre and low in fat, they’re a fantastic addition to your diet for overall health. Recent studies have shown that beans are excellent for gut health and can help reduce inflammation. Plus, they’re packed with protein, making them an excellent choice for those looking to cut back on meat.

According to nutrition experts, adults on a 2,000-calorie diet should aim to eat 1.5 cups of beans per week. However, most of us are only consuming about half of that amount. Increasing your bean intake could lead to significant health benefits, including better weight management.

Beans and Weight Loss

A 2023 study involving more than 15,000 people over ten years found that those who regularly ate beans gained less weight and had less belly fat compared to those who didn’t. The fibre and protein in beans help keep you full longer, reducing the temptation to overeat.

Whether you prefer kidney beans, garbanzos (a.k.a. chickpeas), or black beans, incorporating these little nutritional gems into your meals is a simple way to boost your health.

How to Add More Beans to Your Diet

Not sure how to start? Here are a few easy ideas:

Add beans to soups and stews for extra protein and fibre.

Make a hearty bean salad with fresh veggies and a tangy vinaigrette.

Swap out ground meat for black beans in tacos or burritos.

Try roasted chickpeas as a crunchy, healthy snack.

With their versatility and health benefits, beans are a trend worth embracing. So, next time you’re at the grocery store, don’t skip the bean aisle—your gut (and your wallet) will thank you!