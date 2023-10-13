Looking for some bare necessities?

This black bear knows how to satisfy his sweet tooth after he was taped stealing a pack of gummy bears from a convenience store in British Columbia.

Video footage shows him saunter into tiny Tipton Gas Bar in Lake Cowichan on Vancouver Island, about a 100-kilometres northwest of Victoria.

The clerk was behind the counter drinking his coffee when “Baloo” waltzed in, and sniffed the chocolate bars before settling on the gummy bears and leaving.

In an interview with the Vancouver Sun, owner Jay deGoesbriand, says, “Then this little bugger has the nerve to sit at the end of my driveway, look at me and eat it.”

deGoesbriand added “he wasn’t aggressive at all. He didn’t knock anything over. He never even looked at me. It was pretty weird.”

