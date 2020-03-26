Beattie’s Distillery in Alliston Now Producing Sanitizer

Beattie’s Distillery in Alliston stopped production of their delicious potato vodka earlier this month. (I’m a huge fan!)

The Beattie’s Family is joining the fight to flatten the curve. Starting Wednesday, March 25th their re-purposed distillery will be producing 1,000 bottles a day.

The Community support has also come from the Barrie Construction Association. Members have placed orders for equipment such as N95 masks and latex gloves that are to go to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie.