‘Beauty and the Beast’ Musical Series Coming To Disney+

The series is a prequel to the 2017 live-action film and will tell the story before Belle and the Beast fell in love.

It will follow Gaston and LeFou’s stepsister.

“For anyone who’s ever wondered how a brute like Gaston and a goof like LeFou could have ever become friends and partners, or how a mystical enchantress came to cast that fateful spell on the prince-turned-beast, this series will finally provide those answers … and provoke a whole new set of questions,” Gary Marsh, president, and chief creative officer of Disney Branded Television, said in a news release.

Production is expected to begin in 2022.