While parents today worry about what their kids see on TikTok, Beavis and Butthead were 90s kids’ parents’ worst nightmare. But these animated morons that entertained us for years are now back for us old fans while maybe adding new fans to the mix.

Beavis and Butthead are back for season 2, streaming on Paramount+ and in true B&B fashion, they make fun of culture and say things like “that cloud looks like a butt.”

In the second season, there’s an episode where Beavis and Butthead have to take a meditation class, as an alternative to detention.

There’s also a visit to a polling place — the boys mistake it for a strip club — and later a scheme to buy beer by spray-painting Beavis’ hair with white paint to make him look older. It goes awry, of course, when he gets on a shuttle bus to a retirement community.

Kids today may just need a little Beavis and Butthead and a little less TikTok…

Beavis and Butthead is an animated MTV series about two teenage heavy-metal music fans who occasionally do idiotic things because they’re bored. For them, everything is “cool” or “sucks.” The original series run from 1993 to 2011!