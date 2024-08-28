Beckham Family Returns to Muskoka: A Star-Studded Cottage Getaway

Guess who's back in the Great White North? The Beckham family is once again enjoying the serene beauty of Muskoka, Ontario's famed cottage country! Victoria and David Beckham, along with their kids, are soaking up some much-needed R&R and sharing a glimpse of their luxurious getaway with their social media followers.

But the Beckhams aren't alone on this trip—they've brought along some very familiar faces! Cindy Crawford and her family have joined the crew, making this a true A-list affair. Cindy even posted her own set of snaps on Instagram, showing off the fun they're having in the Canadian wilderness.

For those who keep tabs on celebrity sightings, this isn't the first time the Beckhams have graced Muskoka with their presence. Last year, David Beckham and actor Austin Butler were spotted enjoying the "Hamptons of the North." It seems that Muskoka has become a favourite escape for the Beckham family.

So, who are the lucky hosts? Once again, the Beckhams are staying with the Salter family. Jamie Salter, the Founder and CEO of Authentic Brands Group, has been a close friend of the Beckhams, especially after partnering with David last year to co-own and manage his brand. The Salters have a history of hosting some pretty big names. In August 2022, they welcomed not just the Beckhams but also Mark Wahlberg, Rande Gerber, and NHL legend Tie Domi to their Muskoka retreat.

From family fun to famous friends, the Beckhams are making the most of their summer in Muskoka. Keep an eye on social media for more glimpses of their Canadian adventure!