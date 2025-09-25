Dream Job Alert: Become a Judge at the Tiramisu World Cup

Forget soccer and Eurovision — Italy has its own World Cup for dessert lovers: the Tiramisu World Cup. And yes, they’re looking for 100 amateur judges this October in Treviso, the birthplace of the iconic treat.

The Sweet Gig

Imagine it: flying to Italy, sitting down in front of tray after tray of tiramisu, and deciding which one deserves the crown. Sounds like a dream job, right? Well, there’s a catch…

The Fine Print

Judges aren’t just casually shouting, “I love tiramisu!” You’ll have to taste dozens of recipes over three days — about 240 in total. That’s a whole lot of coffee, mascarpone, and cocoa. And yes, food coma is guaranteed.

Before you even get near the spoon, there’s a test: a 15-question exam to prove you know the rules. Think: can you tell the difference between proper savoiardi biscuits and a coffee-soaked cupcake imposter?

BYO Plane Ticket

Here’s the not-so-sweet part: travel, accommodation, and recovery from your dessert hangover aren’t included. But bragging rights? Absolutely. You’ll forever be able to say you were an official tiramisu judge — the kind of title you casually drop at every dinner party for the rest of your life.