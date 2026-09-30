BED BATH & BEYOND IS BACK IN CANADA... THANKS TO SLEEP COUNTRY

Bed Bath & Beyond is back in Canada!

Because apparently you can't keep a store with 17 different kinds of shower caddies down forever.

Three years after closing all 54 Canadian locations in 2023, Bed Bath & Beyond has officially returned, this time owned and operated by Sleep Country Canada.

For now, though, don't grab your oversized blue coupon and head to Park Place, it's online only.

The new Canadian Bed Bath & Beyond website launched Tuesday morning with roughly 6,000 products from more than 80 brands.

You'll find the familiar categories including bedding, bathroom accessories, kitchen supplies, dining, home decor, organization, baby products and seasonal items.

There are also several Canadian brands in the mix, including Umbra, Brunelli, Meyer Cookware and Canadian Down & Feather Company.

Basically, everything you need to walk into your bathroom and suddenly decide:

“You know what this room needs? $240 worth of matching containers.”

And if you miss wandering through an actual Bed Bath & Beyond store, those are reportedly coming back too. But you'll need some patience. Physical locations aren't expected to open until late 2027.

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Which gives us plenty of time to figure out the most important question:

Will they bring back the coupons?

Because I don't think anyone in the history of Bed Bath & Beyond ever willingly paid full price.

You'd stand at the checkout with a coupon that expired in November 2009, and the cashier would look at it and say: “Yeah, sure. Twenty per cent off.”

Bed Bath & Beyond being owned by Sleep Country also feels strangely perfect.

One sells you the mattress. The other sells you 14 decorative pillows you're absolutely not allowed to sleep on.

Why buy a mattress anywhere else? Apparently because now you can buy the entire bedroom there too.